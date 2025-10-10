The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost wide receiver Jalen McMillan for at least half of the season due to a neck injury he sustained in August. With Week 6 on the horizon, head coach Todd Bowles shared an update on the second-year pro.

When asked about McMillan's potential return date, the 61-year-old coach provided a murky update, according to Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Bowles admitted that he is unsure as to when Jalen McMillan could return from injury. He also didn't seem too confident about the idea of the former third-round pick playing at all this season.

“Bowles on receiver Jalen McMillan: ‘I don't know when he'll return to practice, but he's getting better. He's still in the neck brace. That's about the only update.' Asked if he'll play this season: ‘I hope so.'”

McMillan joined the Buccaneers last season as a rookie, where he emerged as a solid third option behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The former Washington Husky flashed potential as a scoring option after recording 37 receptions, 461 yards, and eight touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have been hit by the injury bug in the early portion of the 2025-26 season. Not only is Jalen McMillan unavailable due to injury, but the offense is also without Evans. Additionally, running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin are doubtful to play for Tampa Bay in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Getting McMillan back in action would be a big boost for the club. However, Todd Bowles' comments don't make it sound like he'll be returning to action soon. Especially considering Jalen McMillan is still wearing the neck brace.

Until then, the Buccaneers will have to rely on rookie wideout Emeka Egbuka, who has flashed major potential as a true No. 1 pass option. Sterling Shepard, Ryan Miller, and Tez Johnson are also getting some looks from quarterback Baker Mayfield, along with tight end Cade Otton.