Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has had a great season on the field. On Monday night, he also proved himself to be an excellent predictor. Mayfield perfectly predicted a Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown catch for the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Mayfield was a guest on Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, also known as Manningcast. Tampa Bay's quarterback was watching the Monday Night Football broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning, while commenting about the game. The Buccaneers quarterback perfectly predicted a Cardinals touchdown strike to their star wide receiver.

“I got 1-on-1 up top,” Mayfield said before the play.

"I got 1-on-1 up top." 👀 Baker Mayfield called the Marvin Harrison Jr. touchdown 🔥 @Omahaprod pic.twitter.com/TNB5N91wGX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

On Monday Night Football, the Cardinals were playing the Dallas Cowboys. Arizona defeated Dallas, 27-17. Harrison finished the game with seven receptions for 96 yards, and the touchdown catch. With the victory, Arizona improved to 3-5 on the season.

Mayfield and his Buccaneers meanwhile are 6-2 on the season, and first in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers are having a great year

Mayfield has thrown for 1,919 passing yards so far this season, with 13 touchdowns. He has thrown just two interceptions this campaign.

The Buccaneers quarterback is coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards. He has found a resurgence in Tampa Bay, after some disappointing years with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

Mayfield had a career-high season in 2024. He passed for 4,500 yards and threw 41 touchdowns. He also completed a whopping 71 percent of his passes, for a Tampa Bay team that won their division.

Tampa Bay's quarterback enjoyed his time with the Manning brothers on Monday night. He even praised the Buccaneers' infamous creamsicle uniforms.

“I like them. I am going to get into some arguments with the big boys. They say they look like giant marshmallows,” Mayfield joked.

Tampa Bay's quarterback is still looking for his first trip to a Super Bowl. He has played in the NFL since 2018, when he was drafted by the Browns. Mayfield played his college football at Oklahoma and Texas Tech.

Tampa Bay next plays the surging New England Patriots on Sunday.