The NFL MVP race is heating up. With the season about to surpass the halfway mark, it is becoming clearer who is and isn't in the running to be named the best football player in 2025. There is still a lot of football left, but check out the gallery to see the top-five MVP front-runners.

Justin Herbert has been viewed as one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL since his rookie season. He threw for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns in his first campaign before improving to the likes of 5,014 yards and 38 touchdowns in year two. The Los Angeles Chargers' star quarterback has set numerous records, including the most passing yards through two, three, four, and five seasons.

However, it seemed like Herbert's days of being a statistical darling were over when the Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh as their head coach. Harbaugh-led teams are known for their play in the trenches, and it was assumed that Los Angeles would be rushing-oriented going forward. That proved somewhat true last season, but Harbaugh again unleashed Herbert this year.

Herbert got off to a hot start slinging the pigskin all over the field, and he still leads the NFL in passing yards (2,140). His passing touchdowns mark of 16 is tied for the second most in the league, too. Herbert's brilliance played a part in Quentin Johnston going from potential draft bust to one of the best receivers in the league this season. Keenan Allen has had a resurgence since rejoining his old team, too. Oronde Gadsden is having an incredible rookie year, and even Ladd McConkey, who got off to a slow start after a tremendous rookie season, has been getting fed the ball in recent weeks.

Feeding that many mouths and ensuring everybody is happy is easier said than done. Herbert has found success through the air despite opposing defenses having some advantages, too. Notably, Rashawn Slater is out for the season, and Joe Alt missed a sizeable chunk of time due to injury. First-round rookie running back Omarion Hampton is out, too, as is his backup, Najee Harris. The Chargers have been forced to let Herbert do his thing, and they've been rewarded with an MVP-caliber campaign.

A couple of weeks ago Baker Mayfield would have ranked near or at the top of these MVP rankings. He has since had back-to-back uninspiring performances, but his early-season work shouldn't be overlooked. His last two games have perhaps been given too much hate, too, considering he beat the New Orleans Saints by 20 points, he only has one interception during that stretch, and he has been going at it with an injury-deprived Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.

Mayfield's ability to adapt and put up big numbers despite the injury bug impacting his team is the reason he is in the MVP conversation. Chris Godwin started the season late because of his ankle injury, and a fibula problem has plagued him since returning. Mike Evans is currently on the injured reserve, and Jalen McMillan has yet to return from a preseason injury. Even standout rookie Emeka Egbuka has been beaten up. What could be the best receiving corps in the NFL has instead been tied together with misfits, such as a past-his-prime Sterling Shepard and a 165-pound Tez Johnson.

On top of that, the offensive line hasn't been healthy, either. Tristan Wirfs' debut was delayed, and Luke Goedeke and Cody Mauch are on the injured reserve. Even running back Bucky Irving has been sidelined recently. Despite this, Mayfield has kept the Buccaneers' season afloat. Mayfield's Buccaneers are 6-2, and his 1,919 passing yards are the sixth most in the NFL.

Mayfield only has two interceptions on the season, as he has perfectly balanced an aggressive approach with a lack of mistakes. Reinforcements are on their way, and Mayfield's numbers should only improve when they do.

Six quarterbacks were drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Drake Maye has started to stand out above the rest. Maye has 2,026 yards and 15 touchdowns through the air. His New England Patriots have finally broken free of the post-Tom Brady struggles because of Maye's prowess as a quarterback.

He has a cannon for an arm, incredible accuracy, and better-than-expected anticipation and awareness. Maye keeps defenses honest because of his ability to take off and run, too. He has 250 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. While the Patriots did add a lot of talent in the offseason, Maye has led them without a great receiving corps. The Patriots have won five straight games, and if they continue to win, Maye could continue to climb up the MVP ladder.

Running backs don't really win the MVP in the modern NFL, but Jonathan Taylor is having such a fantastic season that voters may have to consider naming him the best player of 2025. Taylor has dominated on the ground for the Indianapolis Colts, making his team the surprise breakout program of the year in the process.

Taylor's 850 rushing yards are nearly 100 more than second place. His 12 rushing touchdowns are also three more than the next best ball carrier this year. Taylor has four three-touchdown games this season.

Taylor is a deserving MVP this year. If he keeps up what is he doing, he just may become one. If he isn't voted MVP, it very well could have something to do with quarterback bias.

Patrick Mahomes is the front-runner to win the MVP and prove to everybody that he is still the best quarterback in the NFL. The already two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP has some huge statistical seasons to his name. He has twice led the NFL in passing touchdowns and twice surpassed the 5,000-yard threshold.

With 17 passing touchdowns this year, Mahomes is again leading the league in that regard. The big statistical season is coming after a couple of years in which Mahomes' numbers were down. He wasn't throwing the deep ball and making highlight plays as often, as he tended to just do whatever it took to win games.

Mahomes has dropped the game-manager act and returned to form as a highlight waiting to happen, though. His 2,099 passing yards only trail Herbert's mark, and he once again has the Chiefs looking like not just a contender, but a dynasty. Mahomes' success has come despite Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice missing time due to injury and suspension, respectively.

Both players are back now, and the Chiefs' offense looks as unstoppable as ever. Another MVP for Mahomes seems overdue at this point, but it may be inevitable at season's end.