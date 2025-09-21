The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a thrilling matchup with the New York Jets on Sunday, 29-27. Baker Mayfield led the game-winning field-goal drive without his top target, bouncing back from a New York special teams score. Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans left the game with a hamstring injury, which will now require an MRI.

“Bucs coach Todd Bowles said of Mike Evans, ‘So far it's a hamstring tweak. I have not gone in to see the final details yet.' A source tells me he will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of it,” Jenna Laine of ESPN reported.

Evans hauled in his first touchdown of the season against the Jets, one of four catches in the game. But in the second half, he hobbled off the field with a hamstring injury. The Buccaneers hope he can play next Sunday when they face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at home.

Evans has been held under 60 yards in each of the first three games of the Buccaneers' season. After securing his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season last season, the future Hall of Famer is off to a sluggish start this year.

The Buccaneers have been solid on offense regardless, because of the emergence of Emeka Egbuka. The rookie scored two touchdowns in his debut and picked up another 85 yards against the Jets. Mayfield has been dominant to start the year, and Egbuka is a big reason why.

Evans would have a tough test against the Eagles' secondary if he misses next Sunday's game. Even after a dreadful first half against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Philly's defense stood up in the fourth quarter to pick off the win. Can Baker and the Bucs take down the defending champs without Evans?