The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the New York Jets on a walk-off Chase McLaughlin field goal on Sunday. While Baker Mayfield led the third consecutive game-winning drive for Tampa, he did it without his top target. The Buccaneers lost Mike Evans during the game due to a hamstring injury, which Todd Bowles provided an update on during his Monday press conference.

“While Bucs coach Todd Bowles said the team does not have MRI results for star WR Mike Evans, he termed the injury as ‘low-grade' based on the initial diagnosis. A good sign that it won't be long-term,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

Emeka Egubka has been great to start his NFL career, and Chris Godwin is slowly working his way back from injury. The Buccaneers could survive this Evans injury, but it could not come at a worse time. Philadelphia comes to Tampa sporting a 3-0 record after two blocked field goals won their Week 3 matchup.

Article Continues Below

Evans has been quiet in the first three games of his 12th season with the Buccaneers. He has just 140 yards on 14 catches with one touchdown, which came during the Jets game. As he looks for his 12th consecutive 1,000-yard season, his pace is well off, and an injury would make it worse. But considering it is not long-term, 1,000 yards is still in play.

The good news for the Buccaneers is that no one in the NFC South looks strong. The New Orleans Saints are 0-3, and the Atlanta Falcons were just demolished by the Carolina Panthers, which was the first win for the latter. Even a loss to the Eagles would not crush their chances to win their fifth consecutive division title.

While the injury is crushing to their passing game, the Buccaneers should be able to run the ball. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White have looked solid at points this year. Can they keep it up against a strong Eagles defensive line?