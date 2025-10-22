The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been one of the NFC’s most consistent teams this season, that is until this past Monday night. A 24-9 road loss to the Detroit Lions served as a wake-up call for Baker Mayfield’s group. It exposed cracks in pass protection and tested their depth at receiver after Mike Evans went down with a broken collarbone. If there’s any team that could help Tampa rediscover its rhythm, though, it’s the New Orleans Saints.

Buccaneers look to regroup

The Buccaneers (5-2) travel to Caesars Superdome on Sunday for a divisional matchup with the Saints (1-6). Tampa Bay remains atop the NFC South standings. Meanwhile, New Orleans continues to spiral. They have struggled to find consistency on either side of the ball. The Saints’ latest loss, a 26-14 defeat to the Chicago Bears, highlighted their turnover woes and inability to finish drives. Now, the Saints face an uphill climb against one of the most complete rosters in the conference.

The Bucs’ offensive game plan will look different without Evans. However, that might be exactly what the team needs. They need a chance to diversify the attack. Expect tight end Cade Otton to see more targets. Meanwhile, Rachaad White could shoulder a heavier load against a Saints defense allowing over 126 rushing yards per game. For New Orleans, this game is less about playoff hopes and more about pride. They will try to avoid falling to 1-7 in front of their home crowd.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Buccaneers and the Saints in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Spencer Rattler starts but continues to struggle

Spencer Rattler has shown flashes of poise this season. Still, Week 7 was a major step backward. Against Chicago, he completed 20 of 32 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also threw three interceptions and lost a fumble. Four turnovers is a killer for any offense, especially one already struggling to sustain drives.

The Saints’ coaching staff has reiterated its support for Rattler. That said, patience is wearing thin. Facing a Tampa Bay defense known for its disguised pressures and opportunistic secondary will be another brutal test. The Buccaneers rank among the league’s top 10 in takeaways. Todd Bowles’ defense thrives on forcing mistakes from young quarterbacks. Rattler will commit at least two turnovers here, whether via interceptions or strip sacks. Tampa Bay’s defensive front will overwhelm New Orleans’ shaky offensive line.

Juwan Johnson stays productive as Saints’ top target

Sure, New Orleans’ offense has been erratic. However, Juwan Johnson has been one of the few bright spots. The tight end hauled in five catches for 79 yards last week against Chicago. It was his best outing of the season. Johnson’s ability to find soft spots in coverage has made him a reliable safety valve for Rattler.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have struggled at times to defend athletic tight ends. Note that they have allowed an average of 67 yards per game to the position. With Chris Olave drawing extra coverage on the perimeter, Johnson should again be a focal point in the passing game. We can see Johnson surpassing 80 receiving yards for a second consecutive week. That should keep the Saints competitive early before the offense sputters down the stretch.

Cade Otton leads Bucs in receiving yards

Tampa Bay’s offense revolves around precision. Cade Otton has quietly become one of Baker Mayfield’s most trusted targets. In the loss to Detroit, Otton posted seven catches for 65 yards. He led the team in both receptions and receiving yards. With Evans sidelined and Chris Godwin still nursing a fibula injury, Otton’s role will expand even more in Week 8.



The Saints’ defensive scheme focuses heavily on outside coverage. This often leaves tight ends room to operate underneath. Expect Mayfield to attack the middle of the field with quick strikes to Otton. He has proven dependable in high-traffic situations. Otton should finish as Tampa Bay’s leading receiver with 70-plus yards and a touchdown. That will solidify his place as a key piece of this offense moving forward.

Baker Mayfield bounces back in style

Even in defeat, Mayfield continues to play with the poise of a veteran who’s found his groove in Tampa Bay. Against Detroit, he completed 28 of 50 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown. On the flip side, the Bucs struggled to convert red-zone opportunities. That won’t happen again in Week 8.

Mayfield thrives on adversity. The chance to respond after a disappointing prime-time loss is exactly the kind of scenario where he shines. Expect him to distribute the ball efficiently and make the necessary adjustments to exploit New Orleans’ struggling defense. The Saints rank near the bottom of the league in third-down defense. They allow conversions on nearly 46 percent of attempts. This would allow Tampa to control tempo throughout the game.

Mayfield will throw for over 275 yards and two touchdowns. He will manage the offense masterfully as Tampa Bay reclaims its dominance in the NFC South.

Buccaneers overpower Saints in divisional statement win

The Saints have competed hard most weeks, but this matchup feels like a mismatch in every meaningful way. Tampa Bay has the better quarterback, defense, and coaching. The Saints’ defensive identity has eroded. Their offense continues to self-destruct with turnovers and inconsistency.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have proven they can win even when shorthanded. Expect White to control the ground game, Otton to shine in Evans’ absence, and Mayfield to reestablish his MVP-caliber rhythm. The Bucs’ defense will frustrate Rattler into mistakes, and Tampa will cruise to its sixth win of the season, 27-13.

Final thoughts

This game is about bounce-back energy and composure. Those are two things Tampa Bay has in spades. The Buccaneers have all the tools to right the ship and remind the league they’re serious contenders. For New Orleans, it’s another painful reminder that rebuilding takes time.