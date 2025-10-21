Mike Evans' collarbone injury during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 7 loss will ensure that one of Jerry Rice's numerous records will remain intact.

Entering the 2025 season, Rice and Evans were officially tied with the most 1,000-yard seasons in NFL history. Baker Mayfield memorably hit Evans on an eight-yard seam route in the waning seconds of the Buccaneers' final game of the 2024 season to allow him to tie Rice with the 11th consecutive 1,000-yard season to begin his career.

MIKE EVANS. 1,000 YARDS ONCE AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/V4S7S8APUX — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

With another 1,000-yard season in 2025, Evans would have stood alone with the most in NFL history. Unfortunately, his broken collarbone will keep him out for at least six to eight weeks, sidelining him for the majority of the 2025 season.

Since he entered the league in 2014, all Evans has done is string together 1,000-yard campaigns. But even if he returns in six weeks — a feat that seems unlikely, according to all the reports on his condition — Evans would need to rack up 860 yards over the final quarter of the year to keep that streak alive.

Seven weeks into the season, Evans has already missed a handful of games due to a myriad of injuries. The 32-year-old went down after compiling just 140 receiving yards through his first four games of the year.

Buccaneers' receiving corps after Mike Evans injury

Evans suffering a injury has been the theme of the Buccaneers' 2025 receiving corps. He joins Chris Godwin on the mend, with Tampa Bay's other veteran receiver dealing with a fibula injury. Evans and Godwin's injuries overshadow those of second-year wideout Jalen McMillan, who has been on injured reserve since the start of the season.

Injuries have thrust rookie Emeka Egbuka into a featured role early in his career. The first-round pick has been up for the challenge, but he has also been occasionally limited by a few minor injuries of his own.

Despite the absences, Mayfield has miraculously remained atop the 2025 MVP conversation. He has kept the Buccaneers alive with a makeshift receiving corps comprised of Egbuka, Tez Johnson, Sterling Shepard, Kameron Johnson and Ryan Miller. Tight end Cade Otton has also stepped up and is on pace for the best season of his four-year career.

Evans has yet to be placed on injured reserve, but that designation should arrive in the coming days. Tampa Bay has receivers Garrett Greene and Dennis Houston on its practice squad to potentially activate in the interim.