The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving Haason Reddick a shot at rejuvenation via NFL free agency. Reddick delivered one sack with the New York Jets, after producing four straight double-digit campaigns. But he called his 2024 Jets run “bizarre” in honest fashion.

Reddick addressed the media for the first time since his Bucs addition. The Buccaneers signed Reddick to one year and $14 million on Monday during legal tampering day. His arrival, though, comes amid a well-documented nasty contract dispute with the AFC East franchise. That includes Reddick holding out and a surprise move by his agency.

“Very bizarre,” were two words Reddick described about his Jets run, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times Friday. But Reddick wasn't through with his honesty directed at the Jets.

“It’s just a fresh start,” Reddick said of his Buccaneers addition. “I know everybody is worried about last year, but last year is last year. I’m here now. Different mindset. Different space.”

He fired off one more message regarding his botched run with the Jets.

“Just ready to put the past behind me and continue to move forward, and what better place to do it than here?” Reddick said.

Can Haason Reddick thrive with Buccaneers after Jets debacle?

Reddick played like a game-wrecking pass rusher not long ago. He emerged as one of the toasts of the City of Brotherly Love. Reddick delivered dominating pass rushing production with the Philadelphia Eagles — including producing 16 sacks during their 2022 NFC title run.

The Eagles and Reddick, however, dealt with their own falling out that led to the Jets trade of 2024. Reddick eventually flopped with the Jets following his lengthy contract dispute. How will things become different in Tampa Bay?

“Just the fit,” Reddick said, per Stroud. “After talking to Footey (outside linebackers coach Larry Foote), after talking to Coach (Todd) Bowles, just their plan for using me here. That was very intriguing, something I really needed.”

But working with Bowles and the two-time Super Bowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Foote weren't the only selling points for Reddick.

“Outside of that, I felt this was a team that was a couple of short pieces away,” Reddick shared. “I felt like I could come bring my knowledge, bring my abilities, blend with the guys that are already here. You’ve got great pieces.”

Reddick cited All-Pro nose tackle Vita Vea and edge rusher Yaya Diaby as two future teammates he's excited to work with. But he's ready to put aside his “bizarre and weird” Jets tenure by joining the NFC South champs.