The four-time defending NFC South champions are starting NFL free agency with a bang. Former Second-Team All-Pro and two-time Pro-Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year, $14 million deal with $12 million guaranteed, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Following an underwhelming campaign with the New York Jets, which got off to a highly tumultuous start due to tense contract extension talks, Reddick is seeking to re-establish himself as one of the better pass-rushers in the league. He tallied just a single sack, 14 combined tackles and one forced fumble in 10 games last season.

The Buccaneers are employing a similar free agency plan to 2024, re-signing key players like wide receiver Chris Godwin and offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, but they are also looking to upgrade the defense with a notable addition in 2025. Before his failed union with the Jets, Reddick totaled 50.5 sacks across a four-year stretch with the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht is clearly counting on the 30-year-old to return closer to his top form during next season. While the team recorded a sixth-best (tied) 46 sacks, it allowed the third-most yards (399.5) and fourth-most points (29.5) during the 2024-25 NFL campaign. The Buccaneers' defense needs help, and perhaps Reddick can provide it.

Can Haason Reddick bounce back with the Buccaneers?

One would assume the 2017 first-round draft pick will be in better spirits, considering he is choosing to be in Tampa Bay as opposed to getting traded to New York last year. He is still hoping to secure a lucrative contract, which will admittedly be tougher to do now that he is a year older, but the change in circumstances might positively impact his performance.

Although the Baker Mayfield era is going swimmingly through the first two seasons, the Buccaneers are now focused on taking the next step in an NFC that is looking quite crowded behind the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Adding effective pass-rushers are a good way for a team to separate itself from the pack. Time will tell if Haason Reddick still fits that mold.