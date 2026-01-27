The Washington Commanders have been searching for a new defensive coordinator all offseason. They interviewed a number of candidates, including Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Washington did not land Flores, but they are reportedly poaching a coach from the Vikings defensive staff.

The Commanders are working to hire Daronte Jones as their new defensive coordinator, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jones worked under Flores as the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach on the Vikings staff this season. He replaces Joe Whitt Jr., who left the Commanders following the 2025 NFL season.

The Commanders did not have a great year in 2025. After making the NFC Championship Game in 2024, they fell off hard this past season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels struggled with injuries as Washington stumbled to a brutal 5-12 finish.

Washington's defense had a rather steep regression, as well. They finished dead last in yards allowed per game, allowing 384 yards of offense each contest. Furthermore, they allowed the sixth-most points per game.

The Commanders are hoping Jones can bring some of Minnesota's success to the nation's capital. Though the Vikings finished 9-8 this year, they had one of the better defenses in the NFL. Their pass defense, in particular, was strong. Only the Buffalo Bills allowed fewer passing yards per game than Minnesota in 2025.

Washington set the bar high with its successful 2024 campaign. With a new voice on defense, and a hopefully healthy Daniels, the Commanders are hopeful to return to contention in 2026. It will certainly be interesting to see how this move works out for head coach Dan Quinn.