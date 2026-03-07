There are Combine performances, and then there are moments that stop entire war rooms cold. These moments can flood NFL Network’s feed with all-caps reactions and fundamentally reshape the pre-draft conversation. Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles delivered one of those moments at the 2026 NFL Combine. The Washington Commanders were undoubtedly paying close attention.

At 6-foot-5 and 244 pounds, Styles produced an athletic showcase that bordered on the surreal. His 43.5-inch vertical jump was the highest recorded by any player 6-foot-4 or taller since at least 2003. He also posted an 11-foot-2 broad jump that led all participants and clocked a blistering 4.46-second 40-yard dash.

For a team like Washington, Styles suddenly looks like more than just a first-round prospect. He looks like the type of defensive centerpiece capable of reshaping the identity of a unit.

Nightmare season

The Commanders entered the 2025 season riding the emotional high of a magical 2024 campaign that saw them go 12-5 and reach the NFC Championship Game. Expectations were sky-high in Washington.

Unfortunately, the season unraveled quickly. Washington stumbled to a disappointing 5-12 record. They finished third in the NFC East and fell out of the playoff race after a Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Injuries played a role, but the larger issue was a defense that consistently failed to hold its ground.

The numbers were brutal. Washington ranked 28th against the pass, 30th against the run, and 26th in pressure rate. At one point, the Commanders became the first team since the 2002 Arizona Cardinals to lose four consecutive games by 21 points or more.

In response, head coach Dan Quinn initiated sweeping changes to his staff. Both coordinators were dismissed. David Blough was hired to oversee the offense, and Daronte Jones was brought in to rebuild the defense. After the emotional surge of 2024, the 2025 season served as a harsh reality check. Now Washington must find a way to rebuild its defensive foundation.

Offseason landscape and draft strategy

The good news for the Commanders is that the path to improvement is relatively clear. Washington enters the 2026 offseason with roughly $71 million in salary cap space. Additional room could open up through roster moves. That includes the release of cornerback Marshon Lattimore and a potential contract extension for five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

However, the team’s draft capital is limited. The Commanders hold just six total selections in the upcoming draft. That reality places enormous pressure on the No. 7 overall pick.

General manager Adam Peters must hit on that selection. Washington’s defensive needs span multiple positions. Perhaps no area, though, demands immediate attention more than the second level of the defense.

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner is approaching free agency at age 36. The Commanders lack a young defensive leader capable of anchoring the unit moving forward.

Enter Sonny Styles.

Dominant at Ohio State

Long before his Combine explosion captured national headlines, Styles had already established himself as one of college football’s most impactful defenders.

Serving as a senior co-captain at Ohio State, Styles led the Buckeyes with 82 total tackles, including 46 solo stops across 14 games. He added 6.5 tackles for loss, an interception, three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and four quarterback hurries.

Styles’ versatility also stood out. His run defense grade of 87.8 and coverage grade of 87.4 highlighted his ability to impact the game in multiple phases. The accolades followed accordingly. He earned a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten selection.

Even more impressive is how quickly Styles developed into an elite linebacker. He began his college career as a safety before transitioning to linebacker ahead of the 2024 season. In that first year at the new position, he recorded 100 tackles and six sacks. In 2025, he built on that foundation and elevated his game to another level.

Still only 21 years old until November, Styles remains one of the youngest and most dynamic defenders in the entire draft class.

Perfect fit for Washington

If there were ever a prospect built for Jones’ defensive system, it might be Styles. Jones’ scheme emphasizes versatility, communication, and athleticism. His defenses rely on second-level defenders who can drop into coverage, rush the passer, read offensive formations, and make open-field tackles.

Styles does all of those things at an elite level. His background as a safety is particularly valuable. That experience gives him the ability to read route combinations and diagnose plays the way defensive backs do. It also makes him far more comfortable in coverage than most linebackers entering the league.

NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah has even compared Styles to four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner. The comparison is enticing. Styles is two inches taller and roughly 15 pounds heavier than Warner while possessing similar range and football intelligence.

For Washington, the timing couldn’t be more perfect. The Commanders allowed 6.0 yards per play in 2025. Their defense routinely struggled to tackle in space and contain explosive plays. Styles addresses both issues immediately.

The verdict

For the Washington Commanders, the 2026 NFL Draft represents an opportunity to reset their defensive identity. With the No. 7 pick and a defense desperate for speed, leadership, and versatility, Sonny Styles checks nearly every box.

His Combine performance confirmed the rare athletic traits. His collegiate résumé proves he can produce at a high level against elite competition. Styles' skill set fits seamlessly into the system Washington is trying to build under Daronte Jones.

Simply put, Styles isn’t just a logical choice for the Commanders. He may be the ideal one.