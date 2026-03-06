The Washington Commanders got burned by Jake Moody last year, but then used the if-you-can’t-beat-em-join-em direction. And they liked what they saw. So, the Commanders are bringing Moody back after his solid 2025 run, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Commanders are re-signing kicker Jake Moody. He went 18/20 last year, including 2/2 from 50+.”

It should be noted that Schultz posted this on X a few days ago:

“Sources: The #Commanders are not planning to tender K Jake Moody as an RFA. He will become a free agent.”

Moody has been in the NFL for three seasons. The 49ers drafted him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

What are the Commanders getting with Jake Moody?

The track record isn’t great. Moody missed an absurdly bad 14 field goals in his first two seasons with the 49ers. When he got off to a 1-for-3 start in 2025, the 49ers sent him packing. He connected on 8 of 9 attempts with the Bears before joining the Commanders.

Moody made 10 of 11 field goals with the Commanders. Also, he went 10 for 11 on extra points.

Here is some of the Commanders’ kicker saga since Adam Peters arrived as general manager:

Signed Brandon McManus in 2024

Cut McManus before a single kick because of off-field problems

Traded for Cade York

York missed two field goals in Week 1 of 2024 and was released

Signed Austin Siebert

Siebert got hurt, and Greg Joseph suited up for a game

Siebert missed potential game-tying extra point versus Cowboys. Goodbye

Signed Zane Gonzalez

Let Gonzalez go despite him kicking well

Signed Matt Gay to a big contract for the 2025 season

Gay went 13 of 19 on field goals. Goodbye

Signed Jake Moody

Something seems to indicate the whole Jake Moody thing won’t work out, either. But time will tell. The Commanders' revolving door at kicker has been a staple of the Peters era.