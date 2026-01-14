The Washington Commanders are moving quickly to address their defensive struggles following a season where they finished at the bottom of the league in total yards allowed. According to recent NFL rumors, head coach Dan Quinn is determined to bring in an elite coordinator to fix a unit that surrendered an average of 384 yards per game in 2025. After the dismissal of Joe Whitt Jr., the organization has identified Brian Flores as a primary target.

Flores is currently one of the most respected defensive minds in the league, having recently completed a successful tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, where his defense ranked third overall, allowing only 282.6 yards per outing.

Ian Rapoport reported on X that the Commanders are, in fact, interviewing Brian Flores for their DC job today. This development marks a significant step in Washington’s efforts to build a championship-caliber staff. Flores brings years of high-level experience, including a stint as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

While his time in Miami had its complications, his ability to architect dominant defenses is exactly what Quinn is looking for to complement his own defensive philosophy.

Getting a coach of this caliber into the facility shows how serious the front office is about making a deep playoff run in the 2026 season.

Despite his credentials as a coordinator, Flores remains a person of interest for several head coaching vacancies across the league.

The Commanders are hoping to secure his services before he lands a top job elsewhere, recognizing that his aggressive schemes would provide the stability they lacked last year.

In addition to the pursuit of Flores, the franchise has been exploring other veteran options for the position. The Commanders recently interviewed former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson to gauge his fit for the role.

Wilson has a background as a defensive backs coach for several NFL teams and led a Titans unit that saw a massive improvement in 2024 before taking a step back this past season.

The outcome of today’s interview could set the tone for the entire offseason in Washington. As the hiring cycle progresses, the fan base is eager to see a unit that can finally compete with the elite offenses in the NFC.