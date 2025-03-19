The Washington Commanders acquired Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers a few weeks ago, and now they're giving him a new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“A reworked deal for Deebo in DC: the Commanders are guaranteeing $17 million of Deebo Samuel’s previously non-guaranteed salary for this season, along with adding another $3 million worth of incentives, per sources. Samuel now will play this season on a one-year deal worth up to $20 million, including $17 million guaranteed,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Samuel will be a great addition to the Commanders, who was a surprise team last season, making it all the way to the NFC Championship. Jayden Daniels gets another weapon on offense, and Samuel can line up as receiver and in the backfield as well.

It was obvious last season with the 49ers that Samuel wasn't getting the same amount of love he'd gotten in previous years with the team. His targets dropped as Brock Purdy started to spread the ball around more, and he was also in and out of the lineup with injuries.

With the Commanders, Samuel shouldn't expect a boatload of targets, but he should be featured often in an offense run by Kliff Kingsbury, who is a genius on that side of the ball.

The Commanders have been making moves during the offseason to improve their team and to ensure that they're back and ready to make another deep playoff run. Daniels has shown that in his young career, he's ready to lead the team and has nothing but resilience in him. Resilient is the word to describe the entire Commanders team, especially with the run that they went on at the end of the season to get into the playoffs.

With Samuel bringing a veteran presence to the team, the sky is the limit for the Commanders.