The Washington Commanders have already been preparing to face the Chicago Bears in Week 6 without star receiver Terry McLaurin. A recent development suggests that they could also potentially be without Deebo Samuel, who popped up on the injury report late in the week.

Samuel is dealing with a heel injury and is now considered questionable for the game, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Samuel has yet to miss a game in 2025, but he has frequently been on the team's injury report in recent weeks.

With McLaurin dealing with injuries all year, Samuel has been Jayden Daniels' go-to target. The multi-talented receiver has 30 catches through five games for a team-leading 300 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

If Samuel misses the game, the Commanders will be forced to face the Bears without either of their three starting wideouts. Noah Brown was also ruled out on Saturday morning with McLaurin.

Second-year slot receiver Luke McCaffrey has made the most of his opportunities thus far in McLaurin's absence and would likely become Washington's de facto No. 1 receiver if Samuel sits. Rookie Jaylin Lane and veteran Chris Moore are the only other receivers currently on the team's active roster.

Commanders seeking first win streak of 2025 against Bears

The Commanders' injury woes have extended beyond their receivers. Jayden Daniels has already missed two of the first five games, and the team has already lost starting running back Austin Ekeler for the season with a torn Achilles.

The inconsistencies have prevented Washington from stacking wins early in the year. They still enter Week 6 with a 3-2 record, coming off a big upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

After two road games in their last three weeks, the Commanders return home to face the Bears. The game will be both teams' second prime-time matchup of the season.

Chicago has also been inconsistent, but it enters the matchup off consecutive wins. The Bears struggled early against the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions, but they enter the nation's capital after successive victories over the struggling Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

The unknowns of both teams set the table for an intriguing and competitive affair. The Commanders' home-field advantage seems to be the deciding factor early, making them the 4.5-point favorites.