The Washington Commanders will be without wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown for their Week 6 Monday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears. Both wide receivers were ruled out due to injuries that have lingered through the past few weeks, leaving second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels without two of his top targets.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed the update on X, (formerly known as Twitter) noting that McLaurin remains week-to-week with a quad strain while Brown’s groin issue kept him from full participation in practice. The absence of the duo marks a major setback for the Commanders, who enter the game at 3-2 and second in the NFC East standings.

McLaurin has now missed two straight games since suffering a quad injury in Week 3. Before being sidelined, he led the team with 149 receiving yards on 10 catches. Head coach Dan Quinn said the veteran wideout is close to returning but not ready to play this week. Brown, who joined Washington in 2024, was limited in practice throughout the week before being officially ruled out. His absence carries extra weight, as he caught a memorable Hail Mary touchdown against the Bears last season.

With both receivers sidelined, the Commanders vs. Bears matchup takes on a new dimension for Daniels, who will start his first prime-time home game since returning from injury. Expect the offense to rely more heavily on running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who posted 111 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Week 5, along with tight end Zach Ertz and receivers Deebo Samuel and Luke McCaffrey.

McLaurin’s injury update also raises fantasy football concerns, as the veteran wide receiver has been one of Washington’s most dependable playmakers. Meanwhile, Brown’s groin injury further limits the team’s depth and offensive explosiveness, adding to the challenges of an already banged-up offensive line.

For Daniels and Commanders fans, this matchup will be a test of adaptability and poise. The Bears defense, led by Jaylon Johnson, Tremaine Edmunds, and Jaquan Brisker, is expected to bring pressure early, forcing Washington to adjust quickly in what could be a low-scoring, grind-it-out contest.