With the Washington Commanders taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day for a special game, there could be a chance that the coaching staff looks different next season. As the Commanders deal with quarterback troubles due to injuries, it will be on offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to lead the offense out of the mud, though his name could be involved in head coaching duties soon.

In fact, Kingsbury would be asked about the desire to be a head coach again with jobs opening up, and some could say his response wasn't signaling a definite return to Washington. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach would even say that “we'll see how that plays out,” according to John Keim of ESPN.

“Kliff Kingsbury, when asked about his desire for other HC jobs, said ‘We'll see how that plays out, but today I'm just trying to get one of these quarterbacks ready to play on a short week,'” Keim wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury likely to be “in the mix” for open roles

While the Commanders deal with injuries to Marcus Mariota, the offense was run by quarterback Jayden Daniels, as Kingsbury had done well with that side of the ball last season. When speaking about Kingsbury possibly going to another team, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic would say that his name likely “will be in the mix” for head coaching opportunities.

“I think his name will be in the mix,” Jhabvala wrote. “I don’t think teams just suddenly lost interest in him because the Commanders struggled, I would imagine prospective teams will look at the full body of work and the circumstances he was up against this season. But I would imagine Kingsbury will approach this offseason just as he did last year.”

“He won’t jump to just any team. Even though the Commanders are what they are this season, they have a very good young quarterback, a solid offensive line, and a front office and coaching staff he likes.”

It remains to be seen if Kingsbury stays with Washington or takes another job.