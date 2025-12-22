The Washington Commanders fell to 4-11 with Week 16’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. A late touchdown and two-point conversion made the game appear closer than it was as the Eagles clinched the NFC East for the second straight season.

The Commanders have suffered numerous injuries in a disappointing 2025 campaign. The team shut down Jayden Daniels for the remainder of the season. And now backup quarterback Marcus Mariota is banged up as well.

But Washington is still fighting with two divisional matchups remaining on the schedule. And the team added defensive tackle Shy Tuttle off waivers, according to Adam Schefter.

Commanders add defensive depth with Shy Tuttle claim

The Commanders allowed 207 rushing yards to the Eagles in Saturday’s 29-18 defeat. And the interior of Washington’s defensive line is dealing with injuries. Eddie Goldman has yet to return to practice after suffering a concussion. And fellow DT Daron Payne is questionable with a back ailment.

Tuttle was added for defensive line depth ahead of the Commanders’ Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, both teams playing on Thursday have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Tuttle began his career with the New Orleans Saints in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. He signed a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Carolina Panthers prior to the 2023 season. However, Carolina released the veteran DT during training camp in 2025.

Tuttle landed with the Tennessee Titans at the start of this season. He appeared in 10 games but only made one start with Tennessee, recording 11 total tackles (six solo). The Titans released Tuttle on Saturday and the Commanders claimed the 30 year old off waivers.