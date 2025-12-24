The Washington Commanders are currently counting down the days until their disastrous 2025 season is officially in the books. The Commanders recently learned that starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has dealt with a plethora of injuries throughout this season, would be out for the remainder of the year.

Furthermore, the Commanders are also dealing with an injury to backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, having some fans wondering who would be starting when the team takes the field on Christmas Day against the NFC East divisional rival Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday, fans finally got their answer.

“Commanders QB Josh Johnson will start Christmas Day versus the Cowboys, per Dan Quinn,” reported ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Johnson stepped in at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles last week after Mariota went down with injury, completing five of his nine pass attempts for 43 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Of course, Johnson was put in a very difficult position against one of the best defenses in the NFL in Philadelphia, and it's safe to assume that he'll have a much better chance for success against the Cowboys' putrid defensive unit on Thursday.

Overall, the Commanders sit at 4-11 entering the matchup with Dallas, long since having been eliminated from playoff contention in the NFC and now using the rest of the season as an opportunity to scout some of their younger players who could be contributors in future years for the team.

In any case, the Commanders and Cowboys are slated to kick things off on Christmas Day at 1:00 pm ET from Landover.