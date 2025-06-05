Jayden Daniels had a spectacular rookie season for the Washington Commanders, as he helped lead them to the NFC Championship Game. People are expecting bigger and better from him in his second season, and expectations will be high. Chicago Bears fan and WWE superstar Seth Rollins was recently on the Up & Adams Show, and she asked him if Daniels or Caleb Williams will have the better season this year.

“Caleb Williams is going to have a better year,” Rollins said. “I think last year was an aberration. I think you're going to see a little bit of a sophomore slump. I think people are just going to be able to game plan for him a little bit better.

"I think you're going to see a little bit of a sophomore slump…" Seth Rollins on Jayden Daniels

“Second year is going to be more difficult. You look at CJ Stroud, he had a great year, but compared to the rookie year, not quite as good. I think you're going to see a situation like that where expectations are going to be a bit lower for Caleb, and I think he's going to be able to exceed those. Plus, he's playing in a system with Ben Johnson, and it's going to be curated better for him than what he was doing with Shane Waldron.”

Williams is bound to have a better year than his rookie season, especially since he's in a better situation. It will be interesting to see who has the better season between the quarterbacks, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they both exceeded expectations.

Commanders have high expectations for next season

There are already people who believe the Commanders have a chance at being a good team for years to come, and it all starts with Daniels, according to ESPN's Booger McFarland.

“[Jayden Daniels] makes that next jump, we're not just talking about a team that can make the playoffs; you're talking about a team that can have one of the elite quarterbacks in the National Football League, and when you have one of those guys, that gives you the opportunity to win a championship,” McFarland said on NFL on ESPN.

The Commanders have the talent on both sides of the ball to compete, and they got better in areas this offseason that they needed to improve. If Daniels can take another leap and the team also improves, the Commanders could be a team many would have to worry about now and in the future.