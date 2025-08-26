The Tennessee Titans are currently gearing up for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, in which they will trot out number one overall draft pick Cam Ward as their starting quarterback. Ward mostly looked solid in his preseason stint with the Titans, not being helped by a wide receiving core that consistently drops passes.

One of Tennessee's primary running backs heading into the new season is projected to be Tyjai Spears, but unfortunately, he recently suffered an injury earlier in the month, causing some to question whether or not he would be ready for the season.

On Tuesday, Titans fans got their answer to that question.

“Sources: Titans RB Tyjae Spears, who suffered a high ankle sprain earlier this month and was spotted in a walking boot this weekend, is being placed on injured reserve, meaning he will sidelined at least the first four games of the season,” reported Adam Schefter of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

It's a tough break for a Titans team that is trying to give Ward as much help as possible heading into his rookie season.

Spears was drafted by the Titans in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and has since produced at a relatively consistent level for the team throughout his first two years in the NFL.

Can the Titans turn a corner?

The Titans were the worst team in the NFL last year, rewarded for their ineptitude by being given the chance to draft Ward at number one overall, a decision that fans are thankful they did not try to overthink.

Ward played his college football at the University of Miami, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year with the Hurricanes.

Last year, it was Will Levis who played under center for the Titans in an experiment that crashed and burned in spectacular fashion. Levis' panicky nature and erratic decision making constantly drew the ire of Titans fans, and the hope now is that Ward's signature poise and calm in the pocket will bring some stability to a shaky Titans offense.

The Titans are scheduled to kick off their 2025 season on September 7 against the Denver Broncos.