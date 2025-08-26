Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen might be willing to go back to the Minnesota Vikings, but a reunion may not be imminent.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Panthers have discussed a potential Thielen trade, but the two sides are not close to an agreement.

“Vikings and Panthers have tried to work out a trade for Carolina WR Adam Thielen, who would like to return to Minnesota, but the two sides continue to struggle to agree on compensation,” Schefter reported.

Thielen spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Vikings. Across 135 games with the franchise, he recorded 534 receptions, 55 touchdowns, and 6,682 receiving yards.

The 35-year-old has already spoken highly of Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“I have high expectations for him. I've been able to be around a little bit through some of the time last summer… back in Minnesota, and I think he has the ability to be one of the great quarterbacks this season and the face of this league at some point. You know, I think he's got every tool and intangible that you can have,” Thielen told The Sporting News.

“Obviously, it's a difficult league and it's not gonna just be easy, but I think he has the ability to handle adversity to be able to be big in big moments, as you saw when he was in college. I think he's got a great support staff around him, whether it be the coaches or the trainers.”

It remains to be seen if Thielen will return to the franchise that helped him become one of the game’s premier wide receivers.