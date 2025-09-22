The Washington Commanders continue to tread carefully with Jayden Daniels, who has been sidelined since suffering a knee sprain in the Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

While the initial concern was that the injury might be an MCL sprain, insider Dianna Russini confirmed that Washington has officially ruled that out.

Daniels’ absence opened the door for veteran Marcus Mariota, who started in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders as the Commanders look to manage their young star’s return responsibly.

Head coach Dan Quinn reiterated that the staff is being deliberate with Daniels’ recovery, emphasizing the importance of being “smart, not just fast” when it comes to reintegrating him into the lineup.

JP Finlay of NBC Sports reported on X that Quinn considers Daniels “day-to-day,” with the next official update expected Wednesday.

The Commanders have not yet finalized his practice schedule, and Quinn confirmed the organization is monitoring Daniels closely before allowing him to ramp back up.

With the Commanders sitting at 2-1 heading into Week 4, Mariota was tasked with keeping the team afloat while Daniels recovers.

The cautious approach has earned praise from around the league. Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III applauded the team’s decision to prioritize Daniels’ long-term health over short-term results.

Griffin, who saw his own career derailed by knee issues after a promising rookie season, called it “the right thing” for the franchise to protect Daniels from rushing back too soon.

His perspective resonates deeply with fans, many of whom remember how Washington mishandled Griffin’s injuries a decade ago.

Daniels’ knee trouble stemmed from the Thursday Night Football loss to Green Bay, a game in which the Commanders’ offense struggled to find rhythm and allowed four sacks.

In just 19 career games, Daniels has already flashed superstar potential, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 28 touchdowns while completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.

His dual-threat ability is central to Washington’s future, and the franchise seems determined not to jeopardize it.

For now, the Commanders’ focus remains on balancing competitiveness with caution. Mariota provides a steady veteran presence, but the organization knows its ceiling rises dramatically with Daniels under center.

With the Falcons up next, Washington will wait to see if their franchise quarterback is ready or if patience remains the best play.