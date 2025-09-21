With the Washington Commanders starting Marcus Mariota in Week 3 as Jayden Daniels nurses a knee sprain, there are fans wondering what the extent of the injury is and how severe it will keep him out for. As the Commanders' star in Daniels missed practice throughout the week, the latest from NFL insider Dianna Russini gives insight into the injury.

Daniels would suffer the injury during the Thursday Night Football 27-18 loss against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 11, as the team for sure doesn't want to take any chances with their young star. Russini would report that Washington has ruled out the injury as an “MCL sprain.”

“In Washington, reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels is nursing a knee sprain,” Russini of The Athletic wrote. “They’ve ruled out an MCL sprain, but he won’t play. Marcus Mariota steps in against a Raiders team he once played for.”

It will be the veteran in Mariota starting under center for the team against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon, hoping to keep the ship afloat for however much time until Daniels comes back. As head coach, Dan Quinn said, the team is being “very diligent” in regard to Daniels, according to NFL.com.

“I said at the beginning we were going to be very diligent about his return to play and make sure we didn't miss any steps. So we're gonna be smart, not just fast,” Quinn said. “The player wants to do everything all the time, that's who he is as a competitor, which is what I love, but that's how we'll roll.”

Commanders want to take it “slowly” with Jayden Daniels

Article Continues Below

While fans lock in their predictions for the Commanders' matchup against the Raiders in Week 3, there's no doubt some will change their picks due to Daniels not playing. However, Mariota has been very capable in his career, winning football games, which is why Washington feels comfortable with him starting while Daniels gets back to where they feel comfortable playing him.

“With Jayden, we know how important he is, and so we’re just going to kind of take it (slowly), Quinn said Monday, via The Athletic. “That’s why I truly say it’s day by day to make sure that he can absolutely be himself.”

With the Commanders at a 1-1 record, the team is hoping Mariota will get them a win on Sunday against the Raiders.