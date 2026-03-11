NFL free agency opened up on Monday, and the Jacksonville Jaguars saw their running back, Travis Etienne, leave for the New Orleans Saints. Bhayshul Tuten looked the part of a starting running back when he wasn't injured last season. Nevertheless, Etienne's departure left a hole in the running back room.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars addressed that, at least in part. They agreed to terms with former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. The deal is for two years, worth $10 million with $6.2 million guaranteed.

Rodriguez Jr. was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Kentucky by the Commanders. He spent all three years of his career in a backup role, mostly as a third-down pass-catching back.

That is certainly a need for the Jaguars. Tuten rushed for 307 yards on 83 carries during his rookie season last year. But he was sparingly used on passing downs, garnering only 10 catches on 14 targets.

Jacksonville was one of the NFL's biggest surprises in 2025. They finished the season 13-4, winning the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence had a resurgent year, despite Brian Thomas Jr.'s fall from grace. The mid-season trade for Jakobi Meyers helped open up the offense. But make no mistake about it, head coach Liam Coen turned the Jaguars into a run-first offense, with Etienne posting an excellent season.

Coen previously turned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' run game around seemingly overnight. He did the same for the Jaguars last season.

Jacksonville went from finishing in the bottom third in rushing in 2024 to a top-five rushing team last season.

Knowing Tuten is still unproven, and Rodriguez Jr.'s limited abilities in the backfield, it would not be a surprise to see the Jaguars go out and sign another tailback.