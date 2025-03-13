Jayden Daniels may be one of the happiest men in Washington, as the Commanders are bringing back some key players on the team from last season, while also acquiring more players during free agency. One of the latest players the Commanders signed helped them get a big win against the Chicago Bears last season by catching a Hail Mary pass, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Sources: Free-agent WR Noah Brown — who caught the Hail Mary touchdown pass that ignited the Commanders’ season — is returning to Washington on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Brown finished last season with the Commanders with 35 receptions for 453 yards. His last game of the season was against the Tennessee Titans, where he left with a kidney issue, and he had to miss the playoff run where they went to the NFC Championship.

The Commanders are rounding out their wide receiver room, especially trading for Deebo Samuel Sr. a few weeks ago. Daniels will have a plethora of options to pass next season, and he'll also have a solid offensive line helping him out, as the Commanders also re-signed one of their protectors.

“Washington has re-signed OL Michael Deiter per source. Deiter provides backup depth in the interior. He started two games last year and 35 in his six-year career — at both center and guard,” ESPN's John Keim wrote.

The Commanders are trying to get back to the NFC Championship next season, but this time, they want to make it to the Super Bowl. They surprised many people last season, especially with Dan Quinn coming in as the head coach with Daniels as the rookie quarterback. In those situations, it seems like it would take time to find that much success, the Commanders showed resilience and poise throughout the season, which helped them go on a run late in the season