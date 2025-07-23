The Washington Commanders have reported for training camp, but a notable player, star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, was missing. With a holdout appearing to be in the cards for him amid his ongoing contract dispute with the Commanders, the team was forced to make a roster move involving their All-Pro pass-catcher on Wednesday morning.

As he prepares to enter the final year of his three-year, $68.3 million contract, McLaurin has made it clear he's looking for an extension this offseason, but there's been very little progress on a deal to this point. As a result, McLaurin did not report for the start of Washington's training camp on Tuesday, leading to the team placing him on the Reserve/Did Not Report List.

“We have made the following roster moves: Placed G Sam Cosmi on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. Placed WR Terry McLaurin on the Reserve/Did Not Report List,” the Commanders announced in a post on X.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Placed G Sam Cosmi on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List

– Placed WR Terry McLaurin on the Reserve/Did Not Report List — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Terry McLaurin takes big step amid Commanders' contract dispute

Holdouts are a rarity in the NFL nowadays, largely because players can be fined for each day of practice they miss. It doesn't matter to McLaurin, though, because he's not getting the sort of money he wants. And until the Commanders give him what he's looking for, it looks like he will be staying away from the team.

It's certainly not an ideal situation for Washington, given how important McLaurin is to them, and it will be on the front office to bridge the gap when it comes to their contract negotiations with their star playmaker. In the meantime, the rest of the team will hit the field for the start of training camp on Wednesday, July 23, with their first practice that's open to fans taking place on Sunday, July 27 at 9 a.m. ET.