There is still roster work to do for the Washington Commanders. And the team has high hopes for some underrated players. Also, here is what has Jayden Daniels most excited after the addition of Deebo Samuel.

It comes down to short passes. Get the ball out quick, and let Deebo be Deebo, according to a post on X by Arye Pulli via nfl.com.

“I'm excited to throw him a little screen and hopefully on the stat sheet it says a touchdown for 80 yards and I didn't have to do any of the work,” Daniels said with a grin.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels ready to connect with Deebo Samuel

Daniels now has a pair of threats with Terry McLaurin and Samuel on the field at the same time.

Of course, McLaurin is excited as well, according to WUSA9 via Sports Illustrated.

“The way I saw Jayden grow leaps and bounds last year, honestly, we all knew the type of competitor he was when he first got here,” McLaurin said. “He's an extremely smart player, and he's very charismatic. But you've got to see his competitive edge out there on Sundays and the way he just, again, was able to get better week in and week out and put his best foot forward. There were a lot of Sundays where he was our best player out there, you know what I mean?

“And the way he's able to extend plays with his legs, his arm, and he can make all the throws. And again, I think it's just his competitive nature, where you feel like you got a chance to make big plays with the ball in his hands. So I'm just looking forward to growing with him.”

Overall, things are looking up for the Commanders. They're coming off a 12-5 season. And they reached the NFC Championship game. Subsequently, they have been tabbed as one of the NFL’s most improved teams, according to nfl.com. Samuel is part of the reason for it.

“The Commanders entered the offseason with a clear goal,” Nick Shook wrote. “Capitalize on their newfound success. And do so fearlessly. Trades for Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil gave them two proven veterans to bolster an offense headlined by 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels.

“Now, there are ways things could go awry. Samuel struggled to stay healthy enough to consistently produce in San Francisco in recent years, and Tunsil allowed 52 pressures in 2024, the most for him in a season since 2018. But if everything works out, the Commanders should be better than they were a year ago, when they sprinted all the way to the NFC Championship.”