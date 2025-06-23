With Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn learning more about new players, he’s seeing speed and the potential for improved line play. And here is one perfect Commanders move to fill out the roster before the 2025 training camp.

It’s less than a month before the Commanders' training camp, as rookies will report on July 18, followed by veterans on July 22.

The Commanders have improved their overall roster quite a bit from the 2024 version. But there are two places the team could use reinforcements. Wide receiver is a moderate need, but edge rusher is the top priority.

Commanders should sign edge rusher Za'Darius Smith

Bluntly put, the Commanders don’t have enough weapons at the edge rusher position. The team whiffed on the position in the draft, which means it currently looks at the 2025 season with Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise Jr., Jacob Martin, and Clelin Ferrell providing the main attack.

Admittedly, Smith is 32 years old and may not have much left in the tank. This would be a one-year move, but it’s the right thing for the Commanders to pursue.

Smith said he wants to get back to Detroit, but the main reason is winning a Super Bowl, according to usatoday.com. Also, Washington provides that possibility.

“We both know where I want to be,” Smith said. “Hopefully, I can get back to Detroit because the coaching staff and everybody in the front office are great. When I’m there, I feel like a leader and like I can influence the young guys and do great things. Hopefully, I can get back to where I want to be in Detroit.”

But he added the desire for a ring.

“I’m going into Year 11. As a veteran, [a championship] is the only thing that I’m missing,” Smith said. “I did the sacks, All-Pro, Pro Bowl, so it’s really just me getting a ring now and winning a championship.”

Do Commanders have enough on the edge?

One NFL analyst says they do not, according to foxsports.com.

They needed help off the edge even before they lost Dante Fowler and his 10 ½ sacks in free agency,” Ralph Vacchiano wrote. “And it’s been their No. 1 need all offseason long. Yet GM Adam Peters doesn’t seem to be very concerned. His only edge signing was Deatrich Wise, who turns 31 in July and had eight middling seasons in New England.

“They seemed like they were in a perfect position in the draft to grab an edge rusher in the first round, but they went offensive line instead. In fact, they didn’t take any edge rushers at all. So it’s really unclear where their pass rush is going to come from this year.”

The Commanders can’t stick their head in the sand on this issue. It’s a thing that could keep them out of the Super Bowl.

Jadeveon Clowney is another 32-year-old option, according to cbssports.com.

“There is still gas in the tank for NFL free agent Jadeveon Clowney,” Brad Crawford wrote. “And, while his gauge no longer hits high octane, the veteran defensive end remains productive in the twilight of his career. The next team [that] signs the former No. 1 overall pick gets a situational pass rusher coming off 46 tackles and a team-best 5.5 sacks last season with the Carolina Panthers, who released him to clear cap space.”

Jadaveon Clowney says he can still help an NFL team

Clowney said he believes last year shows he still has it.

“I think I played well for Carolina [last] year, considering the circumstances that … unfolded for me,” Clowney said. “I played with a bunch of guys that was hurt this past year. And I ended up playing extremely well for them. So it is what it is. I can play the game. I can play football. There are 31 other teams. I just hope another team gives me that opportunity so I can prove myself again. I feel like I can do that.”

HC Dan Quinn knows it matters

Part of Quinn’s approach is having a defense that creates disruption. The Commanders can’t do it without improvements on the edge. Quinn acknowledged this, according to commanderswire.com.

“Affecting the quarterback is, has to be at the top of what you wanna do defensively, right behind taking the ball away and tackling well,” Quinn said. “You don't always want to be able to have to bring five or six to generate pressure and pass rush. So, when you can get there with four and affect the quarterback and get him out of the pocket. Or, you know, change where he has to go, set his feet. That's what we're looking for.”

The Commanders must also consider their division. It's loaded with receiving talent. Maybe the best group in the NFL. And that means the Commanders must be able to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks.