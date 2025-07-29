The Washington Commanders have made several key signings during training camp, but they just lost a key member of their offensive line. After six years in the NFL, including one spent on injured reserve for the entire season, Nate Herbig decided to retire just one month ahead of the 2025 season.

The Commanders placed Herbig on the reserve/retired list on Tuesday morning, they announced on social media. While the exact reason for his sudden retirement has yet to be made clear, Herbig has not played since 2023 after a torn rotator cuff kept him sidelined in 2024.

Herbig entered the league in 2019 when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. He played sparingly as a rookie, but quickly established himself as a key member of the team's elite offensive line in year two. Herbig started 12 of his 15 games in 2020 and recorded a 71.2 player grade on Pro Football Focus, ranking among the best interior offensive linemen.

Once Herbig's tenure with the Eagles ended after the 2021 season, he spent the next two years with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively. Although he started just two games for the Steelers in 2023, he entered the offseason projected to start in 2024 before suffering his injury in the preseason. His five-year career ultimately ended with 30 starts in 61 career games.

Herbig ended his career playing his final two seasons with his brother, Nick Herbig. The Steelers drafted the younger Herbig, an outside linebacker, in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, just weeks after signing Nate Herbig.

Commanders offensive line following Nate Herbig retirement

Without Nate Herbig in the picture, the Commanders have a minor conundrum at guard. Four of their five starters are essentially set in stone, but Washington has one vacancy due to injuries and Herbig's sudden retirement.

The Commanders acquired Laremy Tunsil and drafted Josh Conerly Jr. to solve their issues on the outside, but Sam Cosmi's injury still creates a void on the interior. Cosmi, who was the team's starter for all 17 regular season games in 2024, tore his ACL in the Divisional Round of the playoffs and began training camp on the PUP list.

Washington has several potential answers to the issue, but none that make perfect sense. The team has experimented with veteran Andrew Wylie, who started 14 games in 2024, in the starting lineup during camp. However, Wylie has spent most of his career playing tackle and does not have the ideal size or strength to play guard full-time. The Commanders' other option is backup center Michael Deiter, who started two games in 2024.