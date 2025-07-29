They may now play on rival teams, but Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels will never lose their friendship. Ahead of the New York Giants and Washington Commanders' Week 1 matchup, the star wideout took a friendly and not-so-subtle shot at his former teammate.

Nabers is well aware of the fact that Daniels' Commanders went 2-0 against him in 2024. Nabers warned the reigning Rookie of the Year that he will even the score in 2025, beginning with their Week 1 matchup.

“I'mma get you back, boy,” Nabers said on the ‘Up & Adams Show.' “If you ever seen two brothers go head-to-head in a basketball game, the last point wins. That's how it is between me and Jayden. Head-to-head all the time… I'm coming back; I gotta get him back. He's up 2-0 on me.”

Nabers, 22, and Daniels, 24, played together at LSU in 2022 and 2023. They subsequently entered the 2024 NFL Draft together, where they both became top-10 selections. Upon realizing they had landed in rival organizations, the two have eagerly butted heads on the field while maintaining a close relationship off the field.

The two former teammates kick-started their professional rivalry almost immediately after getting drafted. Nabers and Daniels agreed to a preseason $10,000 Rookie of the Year bet, but called it off after learning that the wager technically violated the league's gambling policy. With Daniels ultimately winning the award, Nabers should consider himself lucky.

Giants-Commanders Week 1 matchup

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) stiff arms Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) in the second half at Commanders Field.
Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

If New York has any hope of competing in the NFC East in 2025, it will have to prove it against the Commanders right away. The Giants went just 3-14 in 2024, but shook up their entire roster in the 2025 offseason to look like a team ready to compete in the fall.

The Giants' unfortunate 14-loss season included going 0-2 against all three divisional rivals. Repeating that same feat is transparently not an option in 2025. Nobody expects them to go 6-0 in the division, but New York has to at least be competitive against Washington in Week 1 if it wishes to make a run in any capacity.

As different as the Giants will look, the Commanders also made noticeable offseason changes. Washington made multiple trades to acquire the likes of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, while signing Von Miller and Deatrich Wise Jr. in free agency. The teams begin the year in contrasting positions, but aim for the same goal by the year's end.

More New York Giants News
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) gets ready for a play during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Giants’ Malik Nabers adds another injury at training campRexwell Villas ·
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) walks off the field after loss to Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Giants’ Malik Nabers compares toe injury to ‘mosquito’Jaren Kawada ·
New York Giants quarterbacks Russell Wilson (3), Jaxson Dart (6) and Tommy DeVito (15) perform drills together during Mandatory Minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center.
Russell Wilson reveals what Jaxson Dart is doing right at Giants training campBen Strauss ·
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (44) runs the ball on day two of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center.
Cam Skattebo hype train led by star Giants teammatesBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) spits water out during day one of the New York Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Giants Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
Giants’ Malik Nabers gives Abdul Carter ‘animal’ praise during training campDouglas Fritz ·
New York Giants linebacker Abdul Carter (51) is shown as he pauses from practice, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in East Rutherford.
Giants’ Brian Daboll reveals what Abdul Carter couldn’t stop talking about for 3 daysJordan Llanes ·