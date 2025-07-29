They may now play on rival teams, but Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels will never lose their friendship. Ahead of the New York Giants and Washington Commanders' Week 1 matchup, the star wideout took a friendly and not-so-subtle shot at his former teammate.

Nabers is well aware of the fact that Daniels' Commanders went 2-0 against him in 2024. Nabers warned the reigning Rookie of the Year that he will even the score in 2025, beginning with their Week 1 matchup.

“I'mma get you back, boy,” Nabers said on the ‘Up & Adams Show.' “If you ever seen two brothers go head-to-head in a basketball game, the last point wins. That's how it is between me and Jayden. Head-to-head all the time… I'm coming back; I gotta get him back. He's up 2-0 on me.”

"Imma get you back…" 😂 Malik Nabers on Jayden Daniels… Giants. Commanders. Week 1. pic.twitter.com/KJHgRMitUp — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 28, 2025

Nabers, 22, and Daniels, 24, played together at LSU in 2022 and 2023. They subsequently entered the 2024 NFL Draft together, where they both became top-10 selections. Upon realizing they had landed in rival organizations, the two have eagerly butted heads on the field while maintaining a close relationship off the field.

The two former teammates kick-started their professional rivalry almost immediately after getting drafted. Nabers and Daniels agreed to a preseason $10,000 Rookie of the Year bet, but called it off after learning that the wager technically violated the league's gambling policy. With Daniels ultimately winning the award, Nabers should consider himself lucky.

Giants-Commanders Week 1 matchup

If New York has any hope of competing in the NFC East in 2025, it will have to prove it against the Commanders right away. The Giants went just 3-14 in 2024, but shook up their entire roster in the 2025 offseason to look like a team ready to compete in the fall.

The Giants' unfortunate 14-loss season included going 0-2 against all three divisional rivals. Repeating that same feat is transparently not an option in 2025. Nobody expects them to go 6-0 in the division, but New York has to at least be competitive against Washington in Week 1 if it wishes to make a run in any capacity.

As different as the Giants will look, the Commanders also made noticeable offseason changes. Washington made multiple trades to acquire the likes of Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel, while signing Von Miller and Deatrich Wise Jr. in free agency. The teams begin the year in contrasting positions, but aim for the same goal by the year's end.