Many things are looking up for the Washington Commanders. And maybe they can finally get a deal done with Terry McLaurin. Also, even the questionable stuff may have a silver lining, as a rival coach’s “bored” allegation about Laremy Tunsil could bode well.

The Commanders gave up a whopping four picks — third- and seventh-rounders this year and second- and fourth-rounders next year — in exchange for Tunsil and a fourth-round pick. But many NFL observers liked the deal. Even a negative comment from an NFL coordinator had a positive finish, according to espn.com.

“Dude's still as good as anyone,” the coordinator said. “Honestly, I think he just gets bored and loses focus sometimes. But I'm guessing he will be highly motivated in Washington. And when he is, he's among the very best.”

Commanders expect good things from OT Laremy Tunsil

One AFC scout said Tunsil still has plenty of ability.

“He's still a top-three tackle for me,” an AFC scout said. “And anything you can do to protect Jayden Daniels and load up while he's on his rookie deal is smart. They gave up a little more than I'd like. But I trust AP (general manager Adam Peters) that he knows what he's doing here.”

Tunsil isn’t the only part of the Commanders’ line that has fans excited. First-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. has even opened the eyes of Tunsil, according to commanders.com.

“You know who I'm really impressed with, though? JC [Conerly],” Tunsil said. “JC's gonna be a dog.

“Just the way he moves, the way he bends. He's athletic, smart, very intelligent. I think he's got all the tools to be a good player in this league. “I wanted to embrace him. Any questions you got, I'm here to help.”

The Commanders used the No. 29 pick overall to grab Conerly. And Adam Peters seemed hyped about it.

“Just great feet, great lower body structure, great bend, and just super talented for a big man,” Peters said. “And then you start hearing about the type of person he is, just (a) human being. And then you hear about the type of football like person he is in terms of in the locker room, the leader, the worker, how routine oriented he is, how he's like a true pro already, despite being really young.”