The Washington Commanders hope Jayden Daniels can get even better, which could lead to another banner season. And he could get help from a star running back, who an insider labels the best fit for the Commanders.

Washington didn’t go after a running back until the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. So the position still stands out as a potential need for the roster.

Therefore, the Commanders might be a good landing spot for former Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins, according to espn.com.

“Finding an ideal fit for a veteran running back isn't easy at this point in the offseason, especially for a player with Dobbins' rich injury history,” Matt Bowen wrote. “He missed four games with an MCL sprain last season, yet he still managed a career high in rushing yards (905) and tied a career high in rushing touchdowns (9).

“In Kliff Kingsbury's offense in Washington, I could see Dobbins providing competition for Brian Robinson Jr. as the early-down runner. Dobbins can run between the tackles and has the juice to create big plays on the ground. He took 27 carries for 10 or more yards last season.”

Would RB J.K. Dobbins boost the Commanders?

The Commanders might have a place for Dobbins if seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt doesn’t turn into a surprise late-round gem at the running back position.

Field Yates picked Croskey-Merritt as a sleeper, according to espn.com.

“Croskey-Merritt had a winding college path that started at Alabama State and ended at Arizona,” Yates wrote. “Though eligibility issues limited him to only 13 rushes for the Wildcats in 2024. He has a very intriguing combination of size, speed, and overall footwork, but he must develop his instincts and vision. He's a moldable player for the Commanders to develop.”

The Chargers used an unrestricted free agent tender on Dobbins, who can still sign with another team, according to nbcsports.com.

Under the terms of the tender, the Chargers will have exclusive negotiating rights with Dobbins if he has not signed with a team at the start of training camp,” Josh Alper wrote. “He would stand to make $3.428 million if he played out the year under the tender.

“If Dobbins does sign with another team, the move will still count in the compensatory pick formula for both the Chargers and Dobbins’s new team. The Browns used the same tender on wide receiver Elijah Moore.”

Dobbins said he believed he could make a positive impact with the Chargers before the 2024 season, according to chargers.com.

“I can come in here and make a big difference,” he said.

A year later, could he do the same for the Commanders?