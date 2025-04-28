The Washington Commanders made several defensive additions in free agency, but still lack adequate pass-rushing. After failing to address that need in the 2025 NFL Draft, general manager Adam Peters could return to the veteran market, where Za'Darius Smith, Von Miller and others are still available.

Coming out of the draft, pass-rushing is still the Commanders' biggest need in the eyes of ESPN's John Keim. With players like Smith and Miller still unaffiliated, Keim believes Peters' attention should be back in that area.

“None of Washington's current edge rushers recorded more than 5.5 sacks last season after the Commanders let Dante Fowler Jr., and his 10.5 sacks, leave in free agency,” Keim wrote. “But they didn't draft an edge rusher. Washington likes its depth at the position and beefed up its front to handle the run — a bigger issue than the pass in 2024 — but the Commanders also were interested in DeMarcus Lawrence and Joey Bosa in free agency. So they could still seek more help, with veterans such as Za'Darius Smith and Von Miller, among others, still available.”

The Commanders returned Dorace Armstrong and Clelin Ferrell as their two starting defensive ends. Though Washington's defensive line does not lack experience, it is still without a true edge-rushing threat.

Neither Smith nor Miller is the player they once were, but either would still provide valuable leadership and pass-rushing presence to an otherwise middling unit. They combined for 10 sacks in 2024, with Smith racking up four in just eight games with the Detroit Lions.

Commanders leave 2025 NFL Draft with just two defensive players

Keim pointed out the Commanders did not take an edge rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft. They ended the draft with just five players, one of the fewest in the league. Only two of them were defensive players, with no defensive linemen.

After taking offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. in the first round, cornerback Trey Amos was the Commanders' first defensive player taken in the second round. Washington proceeded to take receiver Jaylin Lane in the fourth round before selecting linebacker Kain Medrano in the sixth. They wrapped up the draft with running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round.

Following a series of trades, most of Washington's offseason additions came in free agency instead of the draft. Regardless, Amos and Medrano could both fight their way onto the field, given the Commanders' lack of cornerback and linebacker depth.