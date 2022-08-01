NFLPA stance on appealing Deshaun Watson suspension decision could indicate lighter punishment

On Sunday morning, it was revealed that the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson’s is likely to be released on Monday. Sunday evening, the NFLPA announced a statement of their own. They declared that they will not be appealing whatever the decision might be on Deshaun Watson’s suspension. They also called upon the NFL to do the same.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero captured the statement.

The NFLPA has issued a statement saying it will not appeal Sue L. Robinson’s ruling on Deshaun Watson, and calling on the NFL to do the same. pic.twitter.com/I6V9BSnPVq — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 31, 2022

“A former federal judge, appointed jointly by the NFL and NFLPA, held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially. Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun (Watson) and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same,” the statement read.

Watson has settled 20 civil suits against him, allegedly accusing him of sexual misconduct and in some instances sexual assault. There are still four civil suits pending against Watson. The New York Times previously published an article detailing 66 women the Browns quarterback received a massage from over the course of 17 months.

The NFL appeared to have taken a stance that the suspension likely would begin at a year and possibly go on longer than that. However, recent reports have led many to believe Watson’s suspension is going to be significantly shorter than that, potentially four games. The NFLPA, who represents Watson, has said that they will fight a year-long suspension. But the day before the decision is expected, suddenly they are willing to accept whatever Watson’s fate might be. On top of it, they are putting pressure on the NFL to do the same, or stand to lose the public relations game.

That smells a little fishy.

NFL fans across the country might be disgusted if that is how it plays out. Keep in mind, Calvin Ridley was suspended for a full year for betting on games that his team did not play in. Josh Gordon has missed more than a single season for smoking marijuana.

Despite all of the drama surrounding Watson, the Browns gave him the most guaranteed money in the history of football, $230 million.