Connor Bedard has been impressing at the NHL Scouting Combine ahead of the Draft at the end of June, and as the hype continues for one of the most promising prospects in the history of the sport, the 17-year-old is already being compared to the game's best player in Connor McDavid.

And although he's flattered by the comparison, Bedard is confident in himself.

“It's pretty cool to hear that. But I don't pay attention to it at all, I'm my own person, I'm my own player,” Bedard asserted on Saturday.

“I think for me, I'm going to try to carve my own path, and hopefully I'm that good or half that good one day, but we'll see what happens. I'm going to work as hard as I can and give it everything I got to be the best I can be, and I'm not comparing myself to other people.”

"I'm my own person, I'm my own player." Connor Bedard speaks on comparisons to Connor McDavid. pic.twitter.com/hLveR4mtHE — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 10, 2023

Despite the confident answer, Bedard wouldn't even hint that he would be the No. 1 selection by the Chicago Blackhawks at the end of June, although it's a complete given he will be the first name off the board.

“Like I said so many times, we don't know for sure yet anything,” Bedard explained. “It's cool to see their excitement with getting the first overall pick and stuff, but I'm going to keep saying the same thing and bore you guys a bit: nothing is official until then.”

Although it technically isn't official, the Hawks will be selecting Bedard on Jun. 28. He met with the team at the Combine in Buffalo, talking with them for 20 minutes, which is the maximum allowed.

“I enjoyed that, getting to know them and what not,” Bedard said. “It was good, I had fun with it. We'll see what happens. If they do select me, that would be a huge honor.”

Bedard looked great at the Combine, doing 14 pull-ups on Saturday which was the top result of the day.

Connor Bedard just did 14 pull-ups, which is the top result of the day so far. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/g6iDgAY8XB — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 10, 2023

He clearly has been working on his strength this summer, and figures to immediately be an impact player for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24.

Although comparisons to Connor McDavid are premature, Connor Bedard has all of the tools and the right attitude to be a superstar at the NHL level for years to come.