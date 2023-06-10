The 2023 NHL Draft is just three weeks away and it is sure to be a very busy time for teams across the league. Presumptive #1 pick Connor Bedard enters the league with sky-high expectations on his shoulders. However, one fellow draft prospect believes Bedard can reach even greater heights.

Michigan forward Adam Fantilli spoke with reporters at the NHL Scouting Combine on Friday. Fantilli dropped a bold take regarding his 2023 World Juniors teammate during his availability.

“There's a lot of eyes on him in terms of everything he's going to be expected to do with the amount of success he's had in juniors and on an international level,” Fantilli said. “In my eyes, he's going to be able to exceed those, because he's such an amazing guy and amazing player.”

It's hard to understate the hype around Bedard as the 2023 NHL Draft approaches. The 17-year-old Bedard broke records at the World Juniors as Team Canada won gold. He also scored 71 goals and 143 points for the Regina Pats in the WHL this past season.

Bedard is the most hyped prospect to enter the NHL since Connor McDavid in 2015. Many believe he is a legitimate franchise-altering talent who could have an immediate effect on the team that takes him.

“He's a phenomenal hockey player and a great kid,” said Fantilli. “We're pretty good buddies. To watch him have success like that was awesome. He was a huge part of why we won that gold medal.”

The Chicago Blackhawks hold the first overall pick after winning the NHL Draft Lottery last month. Fantilli is expected to go second overall after Bedard. The Anaheim Ducks currently hold the second overall pick.

The 2023 NHL Draft begins on Wednesday, June 28, and continues on June 29. Bridgestone Arena, home of the Nashville Predators, will have the eyes of the hockey world on it as NHL teams look to shape the future of their teams.