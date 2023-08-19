Although Jonathan Toews made it clear that he is not retiring from the National Hockey League, the three-time Stanley Cup champion provided more clarity on the situation on Friday.

Toews said he would not decide whether he would play in the league again until late in the upcoming regular season at the earliest.

“I am thinking in my mind to give myself a little bit more time, maybe near the end of the regular season next year, to really engage where I am at and whether coming back to the game at some point is worth it for me on any level,” the 35-year-old said on Friday, according to NHL.com's Tracey Myers. “So we'll see at that point.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The longtime Chicago Blackhawks center announced on Instagram on Thursday that he was not retiring, but would be stepping away from the game after 15 campaigns in the Windy City.