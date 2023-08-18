Marian Hossa's prolific NHL career was sadly cut short due to health considerations. But on Friday, the Hall of Famer will get a proper send-off in his native Slovakia in the form of a “goodbye game.” And the talent on the ice will be an impressive collection of Hossa's former NHL teammates.

Several superstars who played alongside Hossa are expected to be on the ice. They include Nicklas Lidstrom, Dustin Byfuglien, Zdeno Chara, and Jonathan Toews, among many others, per Sean O'Leary of The Score.

Hossa's playing days ended prematurely after the 2016-17 season. The forward retired after 19 NHL seasons because of a progressive skin disorder. After the announcement, he speculated that had it not been for the skin condition, he would've played a few more years of hockey.

Hossa played for five different NHL teams and is perhaps best known for his time with the Chicago Blackhawks. He played eight seasons with the team, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

He also was the first player in NHL history to make the Stanley Cup Finals in three straight seasons for three different teams. Hossa was on the 2007-08 Penguins and 2008-09 Red Wings teams that lost in the Finals before lifting the Cup in 2010 with the Blackhawks.

Among individual accolades, Hossa was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2020, played in five All-Star Games, and made 1999's NHL All-Rookie Team. He played 1,309 NHL games, scored 525 goals, and racked up 1,134 points over the course of his career.

Thankfully, Hossa will get to take to the ice one more time in his native Slovakia. The game will serve as a fundraiser. It will also be a fitting goodbye to Marian Hossa from the hockey community.