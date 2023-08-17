Former Chicago Blackhawks superstar Jonathan Toews announced he is stepping away from the game of hockey for an extended period, but hasn't noted when he could be back as he battles health issues.

The 35-year-old played his final game for the Blackhawks franchise on April 13, and the team stated they would not be renewing his contract as he continues to fight through medical complications. Toews took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to deliver a message to his supporters and give an update on his condition, per Chris Long of KSTP Sports.

“I'd like to announce that I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season,” Toews began.

He asked for everyone to respect his privacy as he battles these health challenges, and appreciates everyone who has supported him. Toews missed the entire 2021 season with chronic immune response issues after a bout with long COVID, and explained how it is still ongoing.

“However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges. My focus is to give myself time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest again.”

Toews went into slight detail about his ailments, but hasn't spoken extensively about it in public. He alluded to the fact that he may go in depth into it in the future after it is further resolved.

“I have met several people who have struggled with health issues pertaining to long COVID, chronic immune response syndrome, and other similar cases. I know the importance of one day sharing the details of my health journey with you all,” Toews finished.

The Conn Smythe trophy winner aided the Blackhawks to three titles as six years as captain, with the run beginning in 2010 and finishing with the 2015 Stanley Cup. It remains to be seen if the star center will ever lace them up again, but it is not likely to be with Chicago. He will have to get a better grip on his longstanding immune issues before ultimately deciding if it is worth it to continue his career at this stage.