Jack Hughes' status is still up in the air.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will undoubtably be better if New Jersey Devils superstar Jack Hughes is able to participate. Although the 22-year-olds status is still up in the air, the league is holding its breath in anticipation.

“We're waiting on Jack,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said earlier this week, per ESPN's Greg Wyshynski. “I know that Jack wants to play in the All-Star Game really badly. He continues to be evaluated. We're hopeful, but we have no information as of right now as to whether or not Jack's going to participate.”

Hughes has been out of the lineup since suffering an upper-body injury in a Jan. 5 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The former No. 1 overall pick still hasn't skated with the team ahead of the All-Star break, putting his availability for the weekend in jeopardy.

Jack Hughes will still be visible even if he can't play in ASG

Still, he will co-captain Team Hughes along with brother Quinn. The new captain of the Vancouver Canucks is putting together a breakout 2023-24 campaign of his own, leading all D-men in scoring with 62 points in just 49 games.

Jack and Quinn, along with celebrity singer Michael Buble, will draft one of four teams on Thursday night in Toronto. Jack will also participate in the NHL All-Star Skills Competition on Friday, featuring 12 players who are all vying for a new $1 million winner-take-all prize.

“We want him to be here in Toronto. He knows that. And so we'd like to keep Team Hughes [together] even if he doesn't play,” Mayer continued. “But again, we're waiting day by day. We're proceeding as if he's playing, but we also understand that he continues to be evaluated and we're going to wait until the last possible second to see if he can play.”

Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said last week that Hughes was “excited to be part of the festivities,” and the elite forward is certain to make an impact, even if he can't suit up for the All-Star Game on Saturday.

As the only member of the New Jersey Devils in the 2024 ASG, Jack Hughes will likely be doing everything he can to play alongside his brother at Scotiabank Arena next weekend.