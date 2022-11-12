Published November 12, 2022

By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The NHL have desired to run a World Cup of Hockey tournament in 2024. They shared a few details on the potential tournament just one month ago. However, all that was for naught as the 2024 World Cup of Hockey will not happen.

The NHL and NHLPA confirmed the tournament will not take place on Friday. However, the idea is not entirely dead. The two sides still want to do the tournament, and have a new target date in mind.

“Over the last year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to conduct the next World Cup of Hockey, the premier international best-on-best hockey tournament in February 2024,” the NHL and NHLPA said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, in the current environment it is not feasible to hold the World Cup of Hockey at that time. We continue to plan for the next World Cup of Hockey, hopefully in February 2025.”

One potential obstacle for a 2024 tournament may be the usage of Russian players. The NHL has severed all business relationships with Russia and Russian companies following the war in Ukraine.

The league nor the players association has taken a clear stance on the use of Russian players. However, some within the game have hockey have made their voices heard, including one of the game’s greatest players of all time.

The proposed 2024 tournament called for eight teams. The NHL discussed using a mini-qualifying tournament prior to the main event itself. This tournament would have taken place within a 17-day window in February.

The last World Cup of Hockey tournament occurred in 2016. It was held in Toronto prior to the 2016-17 season and saw Team Canada defeat Team Europe in the final. Other tournaments took place in 1996, won by Team USA, and 2004, won by Team Canada.