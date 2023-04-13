In the final game of the regular season for both teams, the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Florida Panthers in a game that still has some playoff implications. Check out our NHL odds series as we hand out a Hurricanes-Panthers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Hurricanes currently sit at the top of the Metropolitan division with 111 points. However, the New Jersey Devils are just one point back. Carolina needs to win this game to secure the top spot in the division. If Carolina only gets one point, or no points out of this game and the Devils win, the Hurricanes will drop to the second spot in the Metropolitan due to the tiebreaker. The Huricanes are playing poorly at the wrong time. They have won just four of their last 10 games. They did win Tuesday night to stop a three game losing streak, though.

The Panthers are the second wild card team as of this moment. Their spot as a wild card team is secured, but if Florida loses, they will have to face the Boston Bruins in the first round. That is definitely not something the Panthers want to do. With a win and a New York Islanders loss, the Panthers can jump into the first wild card spot and play whoever wins the Metropolitan division. Flordia is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games and they are coming off an overtime loss Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs that snapped their six game win streak.

These two teams have met twice this season, but both games came in 2022. The season series is split with both teams recording a shutout win on their home ice.

Here are the Hurricanes-Panthers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Hurricanes-Panthers Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-255)

Florida Panthers: -1.5 (+205)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Panthers

TV: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes goaltending has been their bread and butter all season. They give up 2.54 goals per game which is the second fewest in the NHL. Frederik Andersen is expected to start in net for the Hurricanes and he is having a good season. He is eighth in goals allowed per game and has a save percentage over .900. Andersen has given up more than three goals just two times since the beginning of February. When Carolina allows three goals or less in a game, they have a record of 44-9-7. The Panthers are a good offensive team, so Andersen will have his work cut out for him in this one. However, if he can make his saves and the Hurricanes can limit shots on net, Carolina should skate away with a win and the top spot in their division.

Why The Panthers Could Cover The Spread

The Panthers are bottom half of the league in goaltending, but they have been playing much better as of late. In their last 10 games, Florida is allowing just 2.6 goals per game. Alex Lyon will be in net for the Panthers in this one. He has played well in the games he has started. He has a record of 9-3-2 and gives up 2.80 goals per game. He has given up two goals or less in seven of his last eight games. The Hurricanes are not the strongest offensive team, so Lyon has a chance to have another good game in this one.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick

This could be a low scoring game, but the Panthers are much better at home this season. The Hurricanes have not been playing good hockey and they do not score the puck well. The Panthers are playing for the top spot in the wild card and expect them to earn that spot Thursday night.

Final Hurricanes-Panthers Prediction & Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+205), Under 6.5 (-110)