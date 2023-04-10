The Minnesota Wild travel to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Blackhawks. Take a look at our NHL odds series as we hand out a Wild-Blackhawks prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch the game.

The Wild are third in the Central division, but trail the Dallas Stars by just two points with three games remaining. Minnesota has earned 14 points in their last 10 games and are coming off a win Saturday night. Five different skaters scored in the game while Gustav Nyquist collected two assists. Filip Gustavsson had 37 saves in the Wild’s 5-3 over St. Louis.

The Blackhawks are in the running to land the number one pick in this years draft. With 56 points, they are tied for the least amount of points in the NHL. Chicago has lost nine of their last 10 games and they are not upset about it. They have lost their last two games as well. The Blackhawks were in Seattle Saturday night and gave up seven goals in the loss. Seth Jones had two goals in the game.

These teams have met three times earlier this season. The Wild have won two games by two goals or more with the other game being by one. Minnesota is going for the season sweep Monday night.

Here are the Wild-Blackhawks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Wild-Blackhawks Odds

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+105)

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-126)

Over: 5.5 (-114)

Under: 5.5 (-106)

How To Watch Wild vs. Blackhawks

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

Why The Wild Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has given up the fifth least goals in the NHL this season. They have the third highest save percentage as well. They have a great chance to have another good game in this one as well. The Blackhawks are the worst offensive team in hockey this year. They score just 2.42 goals per game. In the previous three games this year, the Wild have given up one, one and three goals against the Blackhawks. When Minnesota allows three goals or less, they have a record of 42-6-6. The wild can easily allow three goals or less against the Blackhawks and that will allow them to pull away.

Why The Blackhawks Could Cover The Spread

Chicago needs to accept their offensive woes. Luckily, the Wild have trouble scoring as well. The Blackhawks are expected to have Alex Stalock in goal for this game. He is one of the better goaltenders for Chicago. Stalock allows less than three goals per game and has a save percentage above .910. With him in net, the Blackhawks have a chance to keep this one close. They may not win this game, but they can easily keep it within one goal. The last time Chicago hosted Minnesota, the game went into a shootout. The Blackhawks are a better team at the United Center, and they can keep it close in this one.

Final Wild-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks are not doing well in the past 10 games. They are giving up a lot of goals and have not been scoring. The Wild should come in and win by two goals or more.

Final Wild-Blackhawks Prediction & Pick: Wild -1.5 (+105), Over 5.5 (-114)