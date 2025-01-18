The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the worst teams in the NHL again in 2024-25. Chicago hoped to be more competitive on the ice after a disastrous 2023-24 campaign. However, the Blackhawks ended up firing their head coach midseason due to poor results. Veterans such as Taylor Hall know they could be traded by the NHL Trade Deadline in March. Recent reports have indicated that Seth Jones could also be on the way out.

At first glance, Jones is not a prime trade candidate for Chicago. He is signed through the 2029-30 campaign and carries a $9.5 million cap hit. Moreover, the Blackhawks star has a full no-movement clause, giving him complete control over his future. And yet, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, Chicago is at least open to a trade.

“According to separate sources, the Blackhawks are willing to move Jones – under the right circumstances, of course – and would also be open to retaining some of his contract, which comes with a $9.5 million salary cap hit,” Pagnotta wrote on Friday.

Does trading Seth Jones make sense for Blackhawks?

As mentioned, there are obstacles in the way of a Seth Jones trade for the Blackhawks. Few teams in the NHL have the cap space necessary to take on a significant cap hit like this. This rings true even if Chicago retains a full 50% of his cap hit. Beyond this, Jones is a legitimate top-four defenseman on a team void of many top-four options.

However, there is some logic to a Jones trade for Chicago. The Blackhawks have two salary retention slots available at this time. One presumably goes toward retaining some of Hall's $6 million cap hit. In this scenario, the other goes toward retaining on Jones.

Hall is a free agent at the end of this season, so his cap hit comes off the books on July 1. Chicago also has $2 million of Jake McCabe's salary — which was retained when Chicago traded him to the Toronto Maple Leafs — coming off in July. As a result, the Blackhawks would soon again have two salary retention slots, even if they retain on a long-term contract.

Trading a player like Jones could also give the team a massive return. The Blackhawks defender has had some struggles in the Windy City since a 2021 trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, he has bounced back in recent years. A player of his current caliber could go for a decent price on the trade market.

To some extent, it makes sense why the Blackhawks are exploring the possibility. And, to be clear, this is still in the exploratory stage. But Jones is one of the team's best players. If Chicago feels it can compete again soon, keeping Jones is the way to go. In any event, this is a situation fans will want to monitor ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.