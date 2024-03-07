Will the St. Louis Blues trade Pavel Buchnevich? The NHL trade deadline is right around the corner and St. Louis is reportedly looking to make a move. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong is looking to reduce the salary for Buchnevich in hopes of making a trade, via Emily Kaplan of ESPN.
The Blues are currently 32-27-3. They are in fifth place in the Central Division.
NHL insider Elliott Friedman recently joined NHL Face Off and provided an update on a potential Buchnevich deal, via B/R Open Ice.
“I say this… I have heard that the price on Buchnevich is very high,” Friedman said. “I don't believe the Blues have said no, but I think they are looking for a very high price. That doesn't mean that people aren't going to pay it. But I do believe it's a very high price for Buchnevich.”
Buchnevich, 28, is expected to draw interest. The question is whether or not the Blues will be willing to discuss a trade that makes sense for other teams. Teams would like to acquire Buchnevich, but they also don't want to overpay before the NHL trade deadline.
Buchnevich is currently in his third season with the Blues. He has recorded 24 goals and 24 assists for 48 points during the 2023-24 season. Buchnevich has made a big impact since joining St. Louis.
The Blues do not need to deal him away, but it appears that the team is open to the idea. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Blues and Pavel Buchnevich as they are made available.