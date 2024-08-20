The Boston Bruins, much like the rest of the league, have concluded their business in NHL Free Agency. The Bruins spent big as they look to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with their current core. Free agency may be over, but adding to the roster isn't. Professional tryout agreements are going to filter in soon. Among the names to watch are Blake Wheeler and Kailer Yamamoto.

The Bruins are reportedly considering extending PTOs to Wheeler and Yamamoto, according to Shawn Hutcheon of The Fourth Period. Wheeler spent the 2023-24 season with the New York Rangers and made a run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Yamamoto, meanwhile, spent this past season with his hometown Seattle Kraken.

Boston added some depth forwards this offseason. They signed Max Jones on July 1 when NHL Free Agency opened. Additionally, they swung a couple of trades. They acquired Mark Kastelic as part of the Linus Ullmark trade. And the Bruins made a move with the Minnesota Wild that landed them Vinni Lettieri.

What Blake Wheeler, Kailer Yamamoto could bring to Bruins

Blake Wheeler is no stranger to the Bruins. In fact, the former fifth-overall pick started his career in Boston. He signed with the team after failing to agree to terms with the then-Phoenix Coyotes. Phoenix drafted the Minnesota native in 2004.

Wheeler spent two and a half seasons with Boston before a trade to the then-Atlanta Thrashers. He scored 50 goals and 110 points in 210 games during his time with the Bruins. He went on to spend 13 years with the Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets organization. Wheeler scored 262 goals and 812 points in nearly 900 games. Wheeler signed a one-year contract with the Rangers last summer.

Kailer Yamamoto, meanwhile, went 22nd overall in 2017 to the Edmonton Oilers. He made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season, playing in nine games. In 2021-22, it appeared as if the Spokane, Washington native had broken out. He scored 20 goals and 41 points for Edmonton in 81 games.

However, he failed to build upon that season. Edmonton traded him to the Detroit Red Wings at the 2023 NHL Draft before Detroit bought him out. Yamamoto signed a one-year contract with the Kraken in NHL Free Agency. He scored eight goals and 16 points for Seattle in 59 games.

Wheeler would provide another veteran depth option for Boston's lineup. He could fill a role similar to James van Riemsdyk as a bottom-six winger who could put up some points. Additionally, making the Bruins roster would be a full-circle moment for both player and team.

Yamamoto would give Boston a potential longer-term option. He would certainly face an uphill battle as there are more established options his age on the roster. However, it's a gamble the Bruins can certainly afford to take on a former 40+ point scorer.

It remains to be seen if the Bruins offer these players a PTO. Boston is certainly likely to offer some players a PTO before training camp begins next month. Boston plays its first preseason game on September 22 against the Rangers.