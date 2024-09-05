The Boston Bruins and goalie Jeremy Swayman are embroiled in a contract dispute. Swayman reportedly wants over $8 million per year on a long-term extension. The goaltender is a restricted free agent and needs a new deal to play this season. Barstool Sports podcast Spittin' Chiclets reported a new deal and a lack of communication between the Bruins and Swayman's camp.

Former NHL player and host Ryan Whitney reported that the Bruins offered him $6.2 million over four years. He then said that the Swayman camp wants Charlie McAvoy's contract, which is an eight-year, $9.5 million deal. These numbers are nowhere close to one another. Additionally, Whitney said that the sides have not talked in three weeks.

Swayman has all the leverage in these negotiations. The Bruins traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators to eliminate the goalie controversy in Boston. They went with the younger Swayman, who has only made 125 starts in four seasons. His salary request, whether that be the $8 million Frank Seravalli reported or the $9.5 million Whitney is reporting, puts him in the upper echelon of goalies.

Splitting the difference between the two reports, let's assume Swayman is asking for $8.75 million per season. That salary would put him behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy and Sergei Bobrovsky, both Vezina Trophy and Stanley Cup winners. While he has great potential in the league, he is not at their level quite yet.

Outlook for Bruins, Jeremy Swayman in 2024-25

If Swayman and the Bruins reach an agreement, they will be a Cup contender once again. With McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm anchoring the defense and David Pastrnak filling up the net, they will be a great team. But the most important position on the ice is the goalie and Swayman is by far the best option they have.

As part of the Ullmark trade, the Bruins picked up Joonas Korpisalo. The 30-year-old is under contract through 2028, with the Bruins on the hook for $3 million per year. He was brutal a season ago, posting a .890 save percentage in 55 games with the Senators. He is not a goalie capable of bringing a team to a Stanley Cup. The Bruins must figure out the Swayman situation to keep Korpisalo out of important games.

Swayman's career numbers are fantastic, with a .919 save percentage and a 2.34 goals-against average. The Alaska native has proven he can be the goalie to bring them through the playoffs. He got the nod in 12 games in the 2024 postseason and posted a .933 save percentage in those games.

Another champion came out of the Atlantic Division last year with the Florida Panthers' first title. Their path to the playoffs is very tough, with the Panthers, Lightning, and Maple Leafs all vying for spots. The Bruins cannot afford to get off to a slow start because of this tough competition. If Korpisalo plays for an extended period of time, they will not keep pace with the other teams.

If Swayman does not sign, there are not many options to back up Korpisalo. Pavel Francouz, Martin Jones, Antti Ranta, and David Rittich represent the best choices. This poor group of backup goalies further proves that the Bruins must return Swayman's calls soon.