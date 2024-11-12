The Boston Bruins continue to struggle early on in the 2024-25 NHL season. The B's are sitting right at .500 through 16 games, putting together a pedestrian 7-7-2 record in that span. The offense has been particularly futile, and that includes veteran forward Trent Frederic.

Frederic's name has been swirling in trade rumors since former goaltender and current analyst Kevin Weekes reported last week that the 6-foot-3, 220-pound enforcer was on the market.

“In speaking to sources, several teams are interested in [Bruins] pending UFA [Trent] Frederic,” Weekes wrote last week. “With his size, speed, toughness, character and skill – he’s drawing attention in the marketplace.”

Despite that supposed interest, RG's James Murphy believes the team is not shopping the 26-year-old despite a slow start to the campaign.

“Bruins forward Trent Frederic could hit the NHL free agent market next July, but it’s unlikely he will be playing for another team until at least then,” Murphy reported recently.

A Bruins team source reportedly revealed to Murphy that the former 29th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft is indeed drawing interest — but the team isn't interested in moving the depth forward.

“He’s not being shopped,” the source told Murphy. “Look, would I be surprised that, like [Weekes] said, teams are interested in Frederic? Not at all. But as far as I know, the Bruins have not been shopping him at all. Are they listening? Probably, yeah. That’s Donny’s [Sweeney] job as a GM, but that doesn’t mean they’re looking to move him.”

Frederic is playing out the final season of a two-year, $4.6 million contract that he signed back in August of 2023, and he hasn't earned himself a raise so far.

Trent Frederic hasn't provided much for Bruins offensively

Frederic broke out in 2022-23, amassing 17 goals and 31 points over 79 games. He was even better last year, improving to 18 goals and 40 points over a full 82-game slate in 2023-24.

But it's been tough sledding for the forward this time around; Frederic has managed just a goal and three points over 16 games. With both player and club struggling, it makes sense that trade rumors continue to swirl around both he and the team.

“Of course you’re going to hear trade rumors with them,” the source told Murphy. “But let’s just say you’re interested in Frederic. Are you willing to trade for him when you can get him just for money next July?”

It's probably no secret that Frederic will be hitting the open market as an unrestricted free agent next summer, but Sweeney could still look to make a move to get something in return for the struggling forward.

Frederic has played his entire NHL career with the Bruins, scoring 48 goals and 49 assists over 294 career games. He's added three goals and five points in 22 career postseason contests.

This isn't the place Boston hoped to be through the first five weeks of the 2024-25 season, and change could be coming because of it. It'll be interesting to see if Frederic ends up getting traded, or whether he'll look for a change of scenery during the offseason.

Still holding onto third place in the Atlantic Division, the Bruins are back in action against the Blues in St. Louis on Tuesday night.