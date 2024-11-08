The Boston Bruins have slumped so far in the early goings of the 2024-25 NHL Season, finding themselves in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with a pedestrian 6-7-1 record; their latest loss came in the form of a 4-0 setback against the division rival Toronto Maple Leafs.

As the Bruins take on the visiting Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Thursday night, speculation continues to swirl about potential trades the team could pursue if their situation doesn't turn around. According to former NHL goaltender and current analyst Kevin Weekes, one Bruins player in particular has been drawing interest from other teams on the trade market.

Weekes wrote on X on Thursday afternoon that Bruins forward Trent Frederic is an attractive option for teams looking to acquire depth, in part due to his expiring contract, via X.

“In speaking to sources, several teams are interested in pending UFA (after this season) @NHLBruins Frederic,” Weekes wrote. “With his size, speed, toughness, character and skill – he’s drawing attention in the marketplace.”

The NHL Trade Deadline for this season falls on March 7, 2025.

Could Trent Frederic be on the move from the Bruins?

The Bruins, who have already waived forward Max Jones this season, could be forced to make a difficult choice regarding the future of Frederic with the club. His two-year, $4.6 million deal that he signed in August of 2023 expires over the summer.

Selected by the Bruins with the 29th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, he's played his entire career with the franchise and has scored a total of 48 goals and 49 assists in 294 career games. He's also added three goals and two assists in 22 career postseason games.

It's an unusual situation for the Bruins, who have already dealt with captain Brad Marchand pushing back on rumors of signing a contract extension along with sniper David Pastrnak being benched by head coach Jim Montgomery.